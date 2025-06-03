ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,006 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 737,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 641,273 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Portillo’s news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

