ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 16,801 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $794.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,481,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

