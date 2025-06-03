ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 38,094 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

ChargePoint Trading Down 0.8%

CHPT opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

