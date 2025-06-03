ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,781 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BigCommerce by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BigCommerce Stock Down 0.8%
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
