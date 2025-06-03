ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,659,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,187,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $519.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Report on RGNX

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.