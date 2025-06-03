ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,678,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.27. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.