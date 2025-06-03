ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

