ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,943 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 171,176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE LXU opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXU

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.