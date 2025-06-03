ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,879 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

