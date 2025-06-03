ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,119 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quanterix by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

