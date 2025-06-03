ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $762.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

