Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,399 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of Simulations Plus worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 535,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Simulations Plus by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

