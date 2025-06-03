Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 23,281 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NYSE EE opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

