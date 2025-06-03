Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 32,023 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3,997.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,030,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 638,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.