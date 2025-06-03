Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 276,349 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,840 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

