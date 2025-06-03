Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 15,951 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Fiverr International worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Fiverr International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FVRR opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Fiverr International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiverr International

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.