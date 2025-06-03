Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,446,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 836,688 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,458,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after acquiring an additional 793,411 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 695.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 457,663 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.69 billion. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

