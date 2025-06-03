Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 44,990 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

BHLB stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

