Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

