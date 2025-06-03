Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GXO Logistics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 327,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE GXO opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.