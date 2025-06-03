Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

RYN stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

