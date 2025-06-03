Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of NETSTREIT worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
Shares of NTST opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -560.00%.
NETSTREIT Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
