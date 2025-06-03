Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $9,064,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,909,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,998,495.89. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

