Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.23 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Tobam bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.71.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.