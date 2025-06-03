Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

