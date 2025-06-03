Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.44 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average is $206.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

