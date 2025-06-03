Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.47 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $92.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

