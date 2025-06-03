Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.48 Million Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 637,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GFS stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.