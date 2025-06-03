Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,662,000 after buying an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

