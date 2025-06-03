Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.57 Million Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

