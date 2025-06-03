Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 1,389,477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 3.7%

PDM stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $918.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

