Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 21,458.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.