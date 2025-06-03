Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.27 Million in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 138,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

