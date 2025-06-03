Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.54 Million in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Teekay Tankers

Free Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

