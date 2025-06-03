Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

