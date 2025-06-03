Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

