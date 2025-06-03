Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,097,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,490,000 after acquiring an additional 294,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

