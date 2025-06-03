Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,640 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of World Kinect worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $2,978,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

