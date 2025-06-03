Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 194 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Parsons by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 676.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. TD Cowen lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.