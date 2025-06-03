Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 26,104 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

FinVolution Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

