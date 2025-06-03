Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $16,266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $14,704,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $8,923,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $8,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

