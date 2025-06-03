Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,846,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.2%

JKS stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

