Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

