Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 751.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

