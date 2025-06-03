Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,244 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

