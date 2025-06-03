Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,932 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.