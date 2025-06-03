Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 235,377 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235,377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

