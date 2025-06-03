Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,666 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $7,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $36,614,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PRGO opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

