Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,681 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,266,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,087,000 after buying an additional 864,420 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 500,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 268,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

