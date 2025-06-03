Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,772 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after buying an additional 1,887,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,314,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,323,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

